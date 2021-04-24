Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GAIN. TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

GAIN opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $465.87 million, a PE ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth about $222,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.