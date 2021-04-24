Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,718 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.4% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.25 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

