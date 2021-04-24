Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Globant presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.33.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $231.59 on Friday. Globant has a 52-week low of $101.67 and a 52-week high of $244.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.76 and a 200-day moving average of $205.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 183.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the third quarter worth about $478,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Globant by 14.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,255 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Globant by 79.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

