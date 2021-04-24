GoByte Price Tops $0.0795 on Major Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $761,645.92 and $1,470.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008091 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

