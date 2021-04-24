goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) PT Raised to $168.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EHMEF. Cormark reissued a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of goeasy from $82.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of goeasy from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.50.

OTCMKTS EHMEF opened at $111.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.84. goeasy has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $119.51.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

