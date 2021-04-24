Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) by 97.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,589 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSEU opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $36.21.

