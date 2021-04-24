Goose Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $24.32 Million (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $24.32 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Goose Finance has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for $14.71 or 0.00029755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00065126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00017826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00091412 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00053172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.08 or 0.00653612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.35 or 0.07674181 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,755,494 coins and its circulating supply is 1,653,213 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.