Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graco presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.00.

NYSE GGG opened at $77.75 on Friday. Graco has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $78.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average of $69.79.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

In related news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at $43,233,300.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $976,217.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,632 shares of company stock worth $10,457,506 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Graco by 9.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 303,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,725,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Graco by 3.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 282,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Graco in the first quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Terry L. Blaker raised its position in Graco by 12.5% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 55,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Graco by 40.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

