Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 54 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

Shares of BA traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,553,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,823,667. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.35. The stock has a market cap of $138.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

