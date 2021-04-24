Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,400,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,791,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,253,000.

SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.52. 1,154,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,164. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.53. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.92.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

