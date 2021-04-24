Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.3% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.57. 764,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,663. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.11 and a 200 day moving average of $54.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.