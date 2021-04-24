Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.9% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.4% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 75,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.12. 2,521,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,434. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.33. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $65.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

