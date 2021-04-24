Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 2,868 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $488.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.04. The firm has a market cap of $191.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $320.24 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

