Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,349 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,659 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,083 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,185 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $117.08 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.13 and a 12-month high of $117.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.45.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

