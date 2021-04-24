Gradient Investments LLC Has $9 Million Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,237 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $8,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX opened at $67.60 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.97%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

