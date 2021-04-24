Gradient Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,237 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,881,512,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after buying an additional 3,058,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after buying an additional 1,316,343 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,949,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $321,943,000 after buying an additional 1,067,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 23,645.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,059,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 1,055,053 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $123.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.