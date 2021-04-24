Gradient Investments LLC Makes New Investment in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,811,000 after acquiring an additional 252,460 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 3,833.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after acquiring an additional 188,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,308,000 after acquiring an additional 156,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $14,565,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 254,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries stock opened at $146.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. LCI Industries has a one year low of $72.26 and a one year high of $154.78.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. Also, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $648,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,063 shares of company stock valued at $995,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

