Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 21,862 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,862 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $1,440,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,698,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR stock opened at $115.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.12 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

