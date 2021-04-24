Granite Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $25.71 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

