Granite Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Barings Corporate Investors worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 399,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 54,077 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 33.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 31,219 shares in the last quarter. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Harlan Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,690 shares in the company, valued at $421,373.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCI opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. Barings Corporate Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

