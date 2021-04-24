Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 873 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,099,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $98.20 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $98.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.56.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

