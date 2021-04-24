Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

NASDAQ:GSBC traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $56.16. 36,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,406. The firm has a market cap of $768.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.91. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $60.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

