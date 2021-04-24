Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $714,000 Stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of W&T Offshore worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the period. 36.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $432.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 3.16. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

