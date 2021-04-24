Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 182.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Crocs by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $905,625.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,725. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $84.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $86.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.42.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

