Great-West Lifeco’s (GWO) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$33.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$36.50 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Tuesday. CSFB upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$31.80.

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$35.24 on Tuesday. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$19.13 and a 12-month high of C$35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.68. The stock has a market cap of C$32.70 billion and a PE ratio of 11.11.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk bought 3,200 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$86,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,059.69. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire bought 12,300 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$333,674.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$709,370.07. Insiders acquired 417,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,420 in the last quarter.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

