Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $131.91

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.91 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 127.60 ($1.67). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 128.20 ($1.67), with a volume of 1,999,785 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greencoat UK Wind in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

The firm has a market cap of £2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 127.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 131.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a GBX 1.78 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

About Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

