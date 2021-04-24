Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Trading 16.3% Higher

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) shares traded up 16.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. 3,044,708 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.45 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

