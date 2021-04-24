Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will post $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Greif’s earnings. Greif posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

GEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,986.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Greif during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEF stock traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $59.84. 117,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,552. Greif has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

