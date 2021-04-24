Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRFS shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

GRFS opened at $17.99 on Friday. Grifols has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Grifols had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grifols will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,205,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,718 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,216,000 after purchasing an additional 380,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,137,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,382,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,381,000 after purchasing an additional 89,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Grifols by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,784,000 after acquiring an additional 443,564 shares during the period. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

