Grin Achieves Market Cap of $52.64 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Grin has a total market cap of $52.64 million and approximately $10.90 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,625.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,219.17 or 0.04471864 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.70 or 0.00460847 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $779.65 or 0.01571077 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.67 or 0.00742915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $238.20 or 0.00480007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00061029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.16 or 0.00417449 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004617 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 71,367,840 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.