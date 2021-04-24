Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

PAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.64.

PAC stock opened at $110.14 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $118.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.52.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 14.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

