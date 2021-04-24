Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.3% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,230.38 and a 12 month high of $2,306.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,131.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,877.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,207.81.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.