H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

HLUYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Danske upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of HLUYY stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.50.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. H. Lundbeck A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

