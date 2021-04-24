Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.27

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.27 and last traded at $91.96, with a volume of 1552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.90.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on HVRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.14.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hannover Rück’s payout ratio is 26.34%.
About Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)
Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.
