Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.27

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.27 and last traded at $91.96, with a volume of 1552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HVRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.14.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Hannover Rück SE will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hannover Rück’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

About Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.