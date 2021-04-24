Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $14.53 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after buying an additional 1,656,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,008,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Argus upped their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $117.56. 4,559,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,313,813. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.08. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.68, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.