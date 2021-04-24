Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $22.39 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,655 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $22,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $143,230.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $7,577,392.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $89,676.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $355,301.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,637 shares of company stock worth $38,734,699. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.51. 5,448,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,047,202. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.30 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.95. The company has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.