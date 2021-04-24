Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $29.88 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 466,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 19,297 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 0.8% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $29,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $3,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.06.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.25. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

