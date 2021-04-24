Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,951 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,347,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,157,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,775,000 after buying an additional 82,097 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,127,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,484,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43.

