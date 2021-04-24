HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Barclays

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.89.

NYSE:HCA opened at $202.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The firm has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.18. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $205.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.17, for a total value of $1,296,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,314 shares of company stock worth $20,526,026 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $548,149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,508,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after purchasing an additional 540,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,079,000 after acquiring an additional 352,294 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

