Head to Head Analysis: Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) and Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) and Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Millendo Therapeutics and Seres Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millendo Therapeutics N/A -83.79% -67.06% Seres Therapeutics -385.22% -2,867.98% -51.24%

This table compares Millendo Therapeutics and Seres Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millendo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$44.57 million ($3.25) -0.29 Seres Therapeutics $34.51 million 54.28 -$70.28 million ($1.20) -17.05

Millendo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seres Therapeutics. Seres Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Millendo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Millendo Therapeutics and Seres Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millendo Therapeutics 0 4 2 0 2.33 Seres Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86

Millendo Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $3.80, indicating a potential upside of 304.26%. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $38.17, indicating a potential upside of 86.54%. Given Millendo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Millendo Therapeutics is more favorable than Seres Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Millendo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 4.07, meaning that its share price is 307% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.1% of Millendo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Millendo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics beats Millendo Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI). It is also developing SER-287 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis; SER-401, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use with checkpoint inhibitors in patients with metastatic melanoma; and SER-301 that is in the Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. In addition, the company engages in the development of SER-262 to treat an initial recurrence of CDI; and SER-155, a cultivated bacteria microbiome drug designed to prevent mortality due to gastrointestinal infections, bacteremia, and graft versus host diseases in immunocompromised patients receiving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and solid organ transplants. It has license and collaboration agreements with Nestec Ltd. and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

