Head to Head Analysis: Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) & Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

20.1% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Shore Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancshares 20.06% 13.54% 1.40% Shore Bancshares 22.74% 8.05% 0.95%

Dividends

Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shore Bancshares pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Shore Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Guaranty Bancshares and Shore Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Shore Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.27%. Shore Bancshares has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.41%. Given Shore Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than Guaranty Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Shore Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancshares $119.53 million 4.00 $26.28 million $2.25 17.62 Shore Bancshares $69.79 million 2.80 $16.20 million $1.28 12.98

Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares. Shore Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats Shore Bancshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. It also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; online, mobile, and telephone banking, as well as automated teller machine services; debit cards; night depository and direct deposit services; cashier's checks and letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. The company operates approximately 31 full service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA), and the Houston MSA. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers, including home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; and trust, asset management, and financial planning services. Further, the company provides merchant credit card clearing, as well as telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. It operates 22 full service branches, 24 ATMs, 2 loan production offices in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County, Dorchester County, and Worcester County in Maryland; Kent County, Delaware; and Accomack County, Virginia. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.