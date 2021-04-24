Head to Head Analysis: StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) vs. Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) and Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for StepStone Group and Invesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StepStone Group 0 4 1 0 2.20 Invesco 2 7 3 0 2.08

StepStone Group currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.46%. Invesco has a consensus price target of $18.86, indicating a potential downside of 28.84%. Given StepStone Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe StepStone Group is more favorable than Invesco.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares StepStone Group and Invesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Invesco $6.12 billion 1.99 $688.30 million $2.55 10.40

Invesco has higher revenue and earnings than StepStone Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.3% of StepStone Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Invesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Invesco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

StepStone Group pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Invesco pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Invesco pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invesco has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Invesco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares StepStone Group and Invesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A Invesco 9.78% 9.62% 2.63%

Summary

Invesco beats StepStone Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples , financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and International funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

