Head-To-Head Analysis: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Atomera alerts:

This table compares Atomera and Texas Instruments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera $530,000.00 948.17 -$13.30 million N/A N/A Texas Instruments $14.38 billion 12.08 $5.02 billion $5.24 36.03

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.5% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Atomera shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atomera and Texas Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera N/A -83.69% -77.00% Texas Instruments 36.24% 61.05% 28.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Atomera and Texas Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atomera 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Instruments 4 6 15 0 2.44

Texas Instruments has a consensus target price of $178.52, indicating a potential downside of 5.45%. Given Texas Instruments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Texas Instruments is more favorable than Atomera.

Risk and Volatility

Atomera has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Instruments has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Atomera on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control for use in end markets, including amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks, and sensing products.; and high volume products comprising integrated analog and standard products, which are primarily for sale into personal electronics, industrial, and automotive markets. The Embedded Processing segment offers connected microcontrollers, such as microcontrollers, microcontrollers with integrated wireless capabilities, and stand-alone wireless connectivity solutions that are used in electronic equipment; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, such as industrial, automotive, Personal electronics, communications equipment, enterprise systems, and calculators and other. The company also provides DLP products primarily for use in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. Texas Instruments Incorporated markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as through its website. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.