Head-To-Head Contrast: Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) vs. Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) and Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Panbela Therapeutics and Cara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panbela Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Cara Therapeutics -360.35% -64.36% -53.22%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Panbela Therapeutics and Cara Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Panbela Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cara Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Panbela Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.23%. Cara Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.88%. Given Panbela Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Panbela Therapeutics is more favorable than Cara Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Panbela Therapeutics and Cara Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panbela Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cara Therapeutics $19.89 million 66.05 -$106.37 million ($2.49) -10.58

Panbela Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cara Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Cara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cara Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The company was formerly known as Sun BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2020. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Waconia, Minnesota.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells. Its lead product candidate includes KORSUVA (CR845/ difelikefalin) injection, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus (CKD-aP) undergoing hemodialysis. The company is also developing Oral KORSUVA (CR845/difelikefalin), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pruritus in stage III-V CKD patients; in Phase II clinical trial for treating pruritus chronic liver disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis. In addition, it is developing CR845/difelikefalin Injection, which has completed Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of acute post-operative pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845/difelikefalin for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845/difelikefalin in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.