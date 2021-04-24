Head-To-Head Contrast: Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) & Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viking Therapeutics and Mustang Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics N/A N/A -$25.78 million ($0.36) -16.72 Mustang Bio N/A N/A -$46.39 million ($1.29) -2.44

Viking Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mustang Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Viking Therapeutics and Mustang Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics 0 0 9 1 3.10 Mustang Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $16.44, suggesting a potential upside of 173.16%. Mustang Bio has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 249.21%. Given Mustang Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mustang Bio is more favorable than Viking Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Viking Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Mustang Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Viking Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Mustang Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Viking Therapeutics has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mustang Bio has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viking Therapeutics and Mustang Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics N/A -13.57% -13.14% Mustang Bio N/A -90.84% -68.47%

Summary

Viking Therapeutics beats Mustang Bio on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD. The company also develops VK5211, an orally available non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; VK0612, an orally available Phase IIb-ready drug candidate for type 2 diabetes; and VK0214, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the TRÃ for X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors. The company develop MB-107, a gene therapy program, potential curative treatment for X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency, a rare genetic immune system condition in which affected patients do not live beyond infancy without treatment. Its ex vivo lentiviral gene therapy is in two Phase 1/2 clinical trials. The company also develops MB-102, a heterodimeric interleukin-3-receptor for acute myeloid leukemia; MB-106 for immunotherapy of B-cell lymphomas; MB-104, an NK cell receptor regulating immune functions; MB-101 CAR T cell program for glioblastoma; MB-103 CAR T for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and metastatic breast cancer to brain; MB-105 CAR T for prostate and pancreatic cancers; and MB-108, a next-generation oncolytic herpes simplex virus. It has a license agreement with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the development of an oncolytic virus for treating GBM; and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Inc. to perform research relating to gene editing. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

