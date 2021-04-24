Head to Head Survey: Asana (NYSE:ASAN) and Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) and Asana (NYSE:ASAN) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zuora and Asana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora $276.06 million 7.26 -$83.39 million ($0.74) -22.39 Asana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Asana has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zuora.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zuora and Asana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora 1 3 2 0 2.17 Asana 1 4 8 0 2.54

Zuora presently has a consensus target price of $15.58, indicating a potential downside of 5.95%. Asana has a consensus target price of $34.58, indicating a potential upside of 4.14%. Given Asana’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Asana is more favorable than Zuora.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.6% of Zuora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Asana shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Zuora shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zuora and Asana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora -27.34% -47.35% -20.78% Asana N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Asana beats Zuora on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations. Its products include Zuora Billing for subscription billing; Zuora RevPro, a revenue recognition automation solution; Zuora CPQ for configuring deals, pricing, and quoting in a subscription business; and Zuora Collect designed to handle the complicated function of collections associated with subscription-based businesses. The company also provides Zuora Marketplace that offers industry-specific tools and third-party applications for its customers. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force, global systems integrators, management consulting firms, resellers, technology and ecosystem partners. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Asana

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

