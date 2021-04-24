Head to Head Survey: Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Nikola alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nikola and Kandi Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 6 3 0 2.33 Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nikola currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 168.51%. Given Nikola’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nikola is more favorable than Kandi Technologies Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Nikola shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nikola and Kandi Technologies Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A Kandi Technologies Group $135.74 million 3.28 -$7.19 million ($0.14) -42.14

Nikola has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kandi Technologies Group.

Risk & Volatility

Nikola has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and Kandi Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -31.78% -24.67% Kandi Technologies Group -6.14% -2.98% -1.85%

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector. The Energy business unit is focuses on developing and constructing a network of hydrogen fueling stations for its fuel-cell electric and other customers. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a strategic cooperation agreement with Jiangsu Jinpeng Group Ltd. to jointly develop the EV market in China. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.