Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.207 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.25%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

