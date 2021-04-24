HEIDI Price Tops $0.0022 (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One HEIDI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HEIDI has traded up 229.7% against the dollar. HEIDI has a total market capitalization of $2,016.26 and $87.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About HEIDI

HEIDI is a coin. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 coins and its circulating supply is 903,700 coins. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch . HEIDI’s official Twitter account is @winston_graf and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEIDI is https://reddit.com/r/Heidicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HEIDI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

