Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.34

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) declared an annual dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th.

Shares of HEINY stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Heineken has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $58.96.

HEINY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ING Group downgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

